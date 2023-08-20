Shots fired at Troy apartment complex

by WAKA Action 8 News

Troy police are looking for information and video after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Police say the shots were fired at The Arch Apartments in the 900 block of East Academy Street at about 1:30AM Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a large crowd dispersing from the backside of the apartment complex. Officers say they recovered multiple shell casings and found three vehicles that were damaged. One apartment was struck by a single bullet. No injuries were reported.

If you have information or video, contact the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500 or contact the Secret Witness Line at (334) 566-5555.