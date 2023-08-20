Troy Men’s Basketball named Greg Young an Associate Head Coach

Troy Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy University names Greg Young an Associate Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball Program.

Young will be bringing 36 years of experience to the team. One of the stops in his coaching career before Troy was with Head Coach, Scott Cross, at UT Arlington.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Coach Greg Young to our basketball staff,” Cross said. “Coach Young and I worked together at my previous institution for nine years, where he helped us win a Sun Belt Championship in 2017 & go 72-33 over our last three years together. He will instantly make our program better as he has an amazing ability to help players and teams become better defensively.”

After the 2021-22 season, Young was voted the top assistant coach in the Sun Belt Conference.

“I am so excited to be at Troy and working for Scott again,” Young said. “We worked together for nine years at UT Arlington and had great success. That time was some of the most enjoyable of my career. Scott has done a tremendous job here at Troy, and I look forward to serving him, our staff and student-athletes.”

(Information from Troy Athletics)