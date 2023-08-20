Two Union Springs women killed in head-on crash that injured four others

by WAKA Action 8 News

Two women from Union Springs have been killed in a head-on crash in Bullock County that left four others hurt.

State troopers say the wreck happened at about 10:15 this morning on U.S. Highway 29, about 12 miles south of Union Springs.

Investigators say 23-year-old Ayana Martin was driving a car that hit an SUV driven by 20-year-old Marshall McCollough of New Brocton. Martin and a passenger in the car, 24-year-old Tyquasha Mason, were not using seat belts and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

Two children, ages 1 and 3, who were also in the car were injured and taken to the hospital.

McCollough was also injured and taken to Troy Regional Medical Center. An 18-year-old passenger in the SUV was injured and was taken to a hospital.