Alabama Women’s Soccer defeats UAB

by Lindsey Bonner

The seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeated UAB on Sunday by a final score of 1-0.

The Tide earned the win after a late goal from Kate Henderson in the 80th minute of the game.

“I thought we took another step in the right direction tonight. They challenged us in different ways than our first two opponents, and we were able to answer the test. Good teams find ways to win games, and we did that tonight,” says Head Coach Wes Hart.

The Crimson Tide returns to action on Thursday, August 24th at Lipscomb.

(Information from the University of Alabama)