Alabama’s Nick Dunlap wins 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship

Alabama Men's Golf

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama’s Nick Dunlap becomes the second member of the Crimson Tide to claim the U.S. Amateur Championship. Dunlap is joined by Jerry Pate who won the title back in 1974.

Back in 2021, Dunlap won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Tiger Woods is the only other golfer to win both the Junior Amateur Championship and the Amateur Championship.

(Information from the University of Alabama)