by WAKA Action 8 News

A woman from Elmore County has been killed in a crash between a car and a van in Chilton County.

State troopers say 31-year-old Angelica Leavins of Deatsville was killed when the car she was driving collided head-on with a van driven by 48-year-old Michael Horsley of Verbena. Leavins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 6:40 this morning on U.S. Highway 31 about four miles south of Clanton.