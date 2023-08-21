Man shot and killed in Montgomery; police launch homicide investigation

by WAKA Action 8 News

A man was shot and killed in Montgomery over the weekend.

Montgomery Police Dept. Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that at about 10:55PM Saturday, officers and fire medics were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Locust Street, which is just off Ann Street.

That’s where Coleman says they found the man, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Dario Juarez. Police have launched a homicide investigation into his death.

Police have released no other information.