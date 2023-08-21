Pike Road High School put on lockdown, dismissing early

by WAKA Action 8 News

Pike Road High School was put on lockdown this morning due to a possible threat, leading to an early dismissal.

This is the information that has been sent to parents:

“This morning, we were notified of a possible threat at the Georgia Washington Campus. We immediately notified our local law enforcement partners and they are present on the Georgia Washington Campus to help us investigate the issue and determine whether the threat is credible. Until the investigation is complete, our campus will remain in lockdown.”

“The Georgia Washington Campus remains on lockdown this morning while we continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to determine whether the threat is credible. All students are safe in their secure locations. We will update you when we have more information.”

School officials have released no other information about the type of threat or if the threat came from someone on campus or off campus.

Late this morning, the school sent this notice:

“We will dismiss the Georgia Washington Campus beginning at 10:20. While we have determined the threat to the campus is not immediate, we are still working to determine its credibility. Our local law enforcement partners are supporting our efforts to dismiss in a safe and orderly fashion.

10:15 – All drivers and those who regularly ride with them will be released by announcement at that time.

10:35 – Car riders will begin dismissal at the front of the building. They will be dismissed under secure protocols. Students will be released to cars as they arrive. Please remain in your vehicle until your child is called to your car.

All bus riders and any other students on campus will remain in a secure location until they are picked up.

We know this early dismissal is inconvenient, and we appreciate your support.”

