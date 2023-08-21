Selma city court dismisses charges against political activist

by George McDonald

From West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma city court case charging political activist Faya Rose Toure with Theft of Property 4th Degree and Attempting to Elude Police — has been dismissed.

It’s been over 5 years since attorney and political activist Toure was arrested by Selma police — for allegedly stealing a campaign sign — then leading officers — on a police chase.

“Not only did he arrest me but he arrested me while my eleven year old grandchild, left her alone and then impounded my car, my husband’s car,” she said.

An officer said he saw Toure remove a campaign sign — and drive off. Toure says she remove a campaign sign that was illegally placed in the city right of way.

“Nine officers came to arrest me on this bogus theft of property. And what’s so interesting is if you look at the law, the people who should have been arrested are the people who put the signs there in the first place. But there is clearly a spirit of retaliation against me in this city,” she said.

Toure says she has filed a civil case against the former police chief during the time of her arrest — and the arresting officer. She says any settlement in that case — would have to include training for officers.

“And here I am going on 79 years old and I can find very little justice in the city of Selma,” said Toure.

“If I can’t get justice with a husband that’s a senator, with me a lawyer — we need to make changes in the police department now to protect the constitutional rights of ordinary citizens. I’m just blessed that I’m just able to fight.”

Toure says the lack of a speedy trial — was a major factor in the court’s decision to dismiss the charges against her.