Two men recovering from gunshot wounds in separate Montgomery shootings

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured.

Police have confirmed to Action 8 News that both shootings happened Saturday. The first was at around 3:05AM in the 3600 block of Castle Ridge Road, which is off Eastern Boulevard between Vaughn Road and Troy Highway.

The second shooting happened at about 10:30PM in the 5700 block of Hitching Post Lane, off Eastern Boulevard in the same general area.

Police say neither man’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.