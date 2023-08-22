Man sentenced to life in prison in murder of Montgomery police detective

by WAKA Action 8 News

A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Montgomery police detective Tanisha Pughsley.

A Montgomery County jury found Webster guilty of two counts of capital murder in the death of Pughsley – one count in violation of a court issued protection order and one count in the commission of a burglary.

Pughsley was off duty when Webster came to her home in the Park Lake neighborhood and shot and killed her in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Immediately following the guilty verdict, Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced Webster to life in prison without the possibility of parole for both counts of capital murder. Webster was also found guilty and received 10 years for attempted assault in the first degree for shooting at a man at Pughsley’s home multiple times.

According to evidence presented at trial, Webster and Det. Pughsley had been in a dating relationship that turned abusive. About a month prior to her death, Det. Pughsley had been granted a restraining order against Webster, in which she stated he would unexpectedly come to her house. She also said he once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child.

On July 6, 2020, Webster went through the backdoor of Det. Pughsley’s home with an AR style rifle and opened fire on her and her guest. After a struggle over the gun, the guest was able to escape the house on foot. After her guest got out, Webster shot an unarmed and defenseless Det. Pughsley in the chest.

At the time of her death, Det. Pughsley had been a well-respected member of the Montgomery Police Department since 2016. A native of Chicago, she came to Alabama for college and earned her degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University. When she was not working, she volunteered for Transformation Montgomery and mentored young girls at the Sequel Group Home. She was 27 years old when she was killed.

“This case was particularly important to me because the victim was a beloved member of our law enforcement community. Det. Pughsley, like many of us who choose this profession, was committed to helping our citizens on and off duty, especially our children. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and accomplished so much during her four years on the police force. It is tragic that her life, one filled with so much promise, was so senselessly and violently cut short. I pray her family can find some peace knowing that Brandon Webster will spend the rest of his life behind bars with ZERO possibility of ever getting out,” Bailey said in a statement.

Bailey commended Det. Pughsley’s mother, Sharon Pughsley, for turning her pain into purpose by creating Tookie’s Voice, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The nonprofit, whose moniker is her daughter’s nickname, partners annually with the One Place Family Justice Center for “Women on the Run.” The initiative provides “Go Bags” for domestic violence victims that include toiletries, clothing items, and hygiene products. To learn more about Tookie’s Voice, visit www.tookiesvoice.org.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the One Place Family Justice Center can help. One Place is a safe place where victims can go. You can reach them at 334-262-7378 or call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-650-6522.

— Information from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office