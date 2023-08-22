Pay It Forward: Loveless Belser of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

We’re told Loveless Belser is very active in the community.

“He’s always thinking and planning things. He goes to Carver High School faithfully. He’s been coaching and helping out the team for 12 years. He’s just always doing stuff,” said his wife and nominator, Demetrice Belser.

On top of coaching the youth, he goes to a nursing homes in Montgomery to play bingo with the residents or to pass out candy.

And he also gives gift baskets to cancer patients.

All of this while helping to take care of his sick parents.

“I’ve known Mr. Belser about six years and he was blessed with a caring heart. His volunteering and mentoring young kids and just what he does in the neighborhood, speaks volumes of him and he’s an all-around great guy. Just continue doing what you’re doing and your cup will for ever overflow,” said Kenneth Gray.

As for why he does it?

“I believe if you give a little bit of yourself, then God will give you all of Him. I grew up, my mom had a thrift store and she gave away more clothes and food to people in the neighborhood and community than she sold. It was just all about giving with my mom, so growing up I’ve always wanted to kinda mimic what my mom did,” said Belser.