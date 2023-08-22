Selma mayor and city council budget battle goes to circuit court

by George McDonald

The battle over the city budget in Selma — continues to rage on.

Mayor James Perkins, Jr. filed suit against the city council over a version of the budget that passed earlier in the year.

The lawsuit was in response to a budget the council passed back in March — that defunded several departments.

The council then voted to delay that budget — and voted to approve the pay raises for city workers. A move that quieted the drama — at the time.

However — the two sides were in circuit court over the matter — Tuesday morning.

“This is really not about what’s in the best interest of the mayor. This is about what staffing is necessary in municipal government to serve the needs of the people,” said Perkins.

“As members of the council we are stewards of Selma’s finances. The buck has to stop with us. That’s what we were put up there for,” said Council President Billy Young.

In court — the two sides were able to work out an agreement — to try and come to a budget agreement.

“We have continued the case that was before Judge Wiggins up through October 1. And the hope is that we can get a balanced budget,” said Perkins.

“By law, we have to have a budget by October 1. So this gives us time to go back and forth with the mayor. The mayor has agreed that whatever actually decide upon, it will be executed,” said Young.

The mayor and the council are currently in the process of crafting the budget for the next fiscal year. And this battle over the old budget — is likely to complicate that process — and blur some lines.

Nevertheless — city leaders say the situation may not look pretty — but it’s what democracy looks like.

“What we actually are seeing is the government working,” said Young.

“Because when the executive and the legislative branch could not come to some type of agreement, then you have the judicial branch to come in and help.”