Two people killed in pickup truck crash on Interstate 65 near Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Two women have been killed in a pickup truck crash on Interstate 65 just south of Montgomery.

Alabama State Troopers say the wreck happened at about 11:20AM Tuesday about three miles south of city limits.

Investigators say 61-year-old Ester Boutwell of Manistee, Michigan, was driving the truck when it left the roadway and overturned. They say she and a passenger, 31-year-old Kimberly Barrentine of Hessel, Michigan, were both killed. State troopers say neither of them had on a seat belt and were pronounced dead at the scene.