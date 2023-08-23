Crews ready Memorial Stadium for high school football season

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Construction crews have made significant progress making repairs at Memorial Stadium in Selma. The stadium was damaged by the tornado that hit the city in January.

Now it’s coming down to the wire to have it ready for the first high school football game of the season.

It’s a high stakes football game between cross-town rivals — played in front of family and friends — with bragging rights on the line — for a whole year.

You can feel it — in the air. The excitement is building. And the heat is on — to get Memorial Stadium ready in time.

The high school football season — kicks off Friday. And in Selma — the first game of the season — means the annual clash between arch-rivals — the Selma Saints — and the Southside Panthers.

“People are coming to be a part of that event. So, I expect it to be fun, right, a true Friday Night Lights type of atmosphere,” said Selma head coach Leon Day.

“It’s one of the biggest games I’ve coached in,” said Southside head coach Charles Moody.

“Some people call it the Queen City Classic. Some people call it the Battle of the Bridge.”

Whatever you call it — it’s always one of the biggest games of the year for both schools and their fanbases.

It’s a long-time rivalry — so intense — it divides houses and tight-knit families — like Alabama and Auburn.

“See I always watched the game. I never imaged playing in it for real,” said Saints sophomore Kristan Moore.

“I have three other brothers. And they made me love the game of football. All of them went to Southside. Me and twin sister are the only ones that went to Selma High. My brothers didn’t like that.”

The two schools have split the last four meetings. And one thing seems certain — and that’s that the game is definitely — going to be a battle.

“For sho! For sho, for sho! You’ll really want to play. Like that’ll really turn you up,” said Southside junior Derick Smith.

“The whole week and the only thing we talk about Selma High and Southside.”

Selma High came away with the win in last year’s game.

Kick-off for the game Friday is at 7 pm.