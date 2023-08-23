District Four Candidates Preparing for Runoff Election

by Teresa Lawson

District four is seeing changes following Tuesday night’s election results, with two new possible options of elected representation for West Montgomery.

Franetta Riley and Kahlia Bell will now faceoff in October to determine which candidate will represent district four.

The City Council seat now left vacant by Audrey Graham, who came in third out of five candidates, in Tuesday night’s election after serving district four for five years.

Both Bell and Riley have plans for West Montgomery as the area grows. With hopes that their plan rejuvenises the area.

West Montgomery residents will decide who represents them as City Councilwoman on October 3rd.