Buckling Up Could Majorly Decrease Traffic Fatalities

by Teresa Lawson

No one deserves to lose a friend or family member during a wreck or traffic mishap. What if I told you that some traffic fatalities could be avoided by simply wearing a seatbelt?

Many of us are familiar with the saying– you may have heard it– click it or ticket… a statewide slogan reminding us to buckle up but buckling up could cost much more than just money.

To date, Alabama State Troopers have reported 325 lives lost to traffic fatalities. Seatbelts were available for use in 256 cases yet 138 people have lose their lives as a simple result of not buckling up.

Alabama seat belt law states that quote: each front-seat occupant of a passenger car shall have a safety belt properly fastened about his/her body any time the vehicle is in motion. The fine for a citation is only $25.00 for adults and children. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of

death for people in Alabama ages 1 to 34.