Selma church prepares to celebrate 150th anniversary

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Selma — is preparing to celebrate a major milestone in it’s history. It’s members have been serving — and working in the community now — for 150 years.

The church was founded during the Reconstruction Era — eight years after the Civil War in 1873.

Selma resident — and former slave — Benjamin Sterling Turner — was serving as Alabama’s first black U.S. congressman — back then.

“Benjamin Sterling Turner got this land for this church that we’re sitting on right now,” said Pastor Rev. Labarron Mack.

Through it’s 150 year history — the church has come through some of the country’s darkest times, like World Wars I and II — the Great Depression — the turmoil of the 60s — and January 12th.

“During that worst disaster that this city has ever seen, Little Rock’s doors were open,” said Mack.

“Open to the community, not only for resources from a spiritual standpoint, but for resources from a very practical standpoint. When people needed clothing. When they needed food.”

Peter Murry is a deacon at the church.

Church officials say Little Rock has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people over the years — who have then turned around and impacted the community.

“When you see the dedication for a church that can exist for 150 years, that tells you that that church is not only in tune from a spiritual perspective, but that church is in tune to the community and meeting the needs of the community,” said Mack.

The 150th anniversary festivities — will include a banquet — and a celebration.

The banquet is Friday, September 1st at 6 pm, at Morning Star M.B. Church located at 408 Dorothy Evans Avenue in Selma.

The celebration is Sunday, September 3rd at 3 pm, at Little Rock M.B. Church at 2980 Earl Goodwin Parkway.