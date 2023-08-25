What’s Happening: August 25-27

by WAKA Action 8 News

The end of summer is near, but if you can stand the August heat, there’s plenty to do outdoors in the River Region this weekend!

Catch live music and eat barbecue at the Hog Days of Summer at the Union Station Train Shed. Or you might want to help the Montgomery Zoo just by getting a car wash.

Rather go shopping? Don’t miss Muffins and Mimosas in Prattville.

You also have the chance to help Montgomery Public Schools, Action 8 News and Winn-Dixie by helping to “Stuff the Truck” for students in need of food.

