PHOTOS: Vacant hotel catches fire in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Vacant hotel catches fire – Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Photo from Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews spent the early morning hours Saturday battling a 3-alarm fire at a vacant hotel.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says the fire happened at the vacant hotel complex in the 900 block of West South Boulevard, near Interstate 65.

The fire was reported around 1AM. An aerial unit had to be used to put out the flames that were coming through the roof. Other units battled the fire from the ground.

Cooper says no one was inside the two-story hotel at the time. No one was injured the fire.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.