“Hog Days of Summer” brings barbecue, music to downtown Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Hog Days of Summer brought barbecue and music lovers to the Union Station Train Shed on Saturday.

This 6th annual event is hosted by the Druids Charity Club, which makes donations to several local non-profits.

Several restaurants took part in this family-friendly event, and the entertainment this year included Drivin N Cryin, Southern Avenue, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Danial Donoto’s Cosmic Country.