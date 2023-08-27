“Stuff the Truck” collects food, cash for students in need in Montgomery Public Schools

by WAKA Action 8 News

Tie & Doll, Inc., Winn-Dixie and Action 8 News want to thank all of you who donated to the “Stuff the Truck” food drive to help students in Montgomery Public Schools.

The 9th annual event was held Saturday in front of the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie on Vaughn Road. Student members of Tie & Doll were there with members of the Action 8 News team to collect food and money. Those donations are still being counted, but it was definitely another successful year.

The food donations were loaded onto a truck. They will be put into backpacks and given to students who may not have enough food to eat at home.

We’d also like to thank the S.H.E. Agency, U-Haul and the Beta Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha for their support.