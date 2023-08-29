A look ahead at the Lady Trojan’s 2023-24 schedule

Troy Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy Women’s Basketball & Head Coach Chanda Rigby released the 2023-24 schedule.

“We have a robust pre-conference schedule that will prepare us well to compete for another Sun Belt Championship,” Rigby said. “We’re extremely excited to get this season kicked off and even more excited to see our fans back in Trojan Arena.”

West Alabama (Exhibition)- November 6th (Home)

Ball State- November 11th (Home)

Samford- November 14th (Home)

Tennessee- November 19th (Away)

Belmont- November 29th (Home)

Memphis- December 2nd (Away)

Georgia- December 6th (Away)

UT-Martin- December 9th (Home)

Iowa State- December 17th (Away)

Stephen F. Austin- December 20th (Away)

New Mexico State- December 21st (Away)

Georgia State- December 30th (Home)

Georgia Southern- January 4th (Away)

Coastal Carolina- January 6th (Away)

Louisiana- January 10th (Home)

James Madison- January 13th (Home)

Texas State- January 18th (Away)

Louisiana- January 20th (Away)

Southern Miss- January 25th (Home)

Arkansas State- January 27th (Home)

ULM- February 1st (Away)

Southern Miss- February 3rd (Away)

Old Dominion- February 7th (Away)

MAC

Texas State- February 15th (Home)

ULM- February 17th (Home)

Arkansas State- February 21st (Away)

South Alabama- February 24th (Away)

Appalachian State- February 28th (Home)

South Alabama- March 1st (Home)

Sun Belt Conference- March 5th- March 11th (Pensacola, Florida// Bay Center Arena)

(Information from Troy Athletics)