LAMP again ranked No. 1 public high school in Alabama

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Loveless Academic Magnet Program in Montgomery — LAMP for short — has again been ranked as the top public high school in Alabama.

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual report on the nation’s top high schools. LAMP was at the top of the list last year as well.

This year, the report noted LAMP’s student proficiency and its college readiness, among other factors. LAMP was ranked #15 in the nation.

Other Montgomery schools also made the list. Brew Tech was ranked #7 in the state, while BTW was ranked #16.

“These rankings are a testament to the incredible work of our educators and the high standards we set,” Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Dr. Melvin J. Brown said in a statement to Action 8 News. “We welcome this opportunity to celebrate our successes as we work toward our goal of having all schools rank among the best.”

