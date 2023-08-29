Montgomery police want to find “person of interest” in fatal shooting

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police need your help finding a “person of interest” in a man’s shooting death.

Police want to find the pictured woman, who is being sought for questioning in the man’s murder, which happened on Friday, August 25.

At about 7:55PM that night, police and fire medics responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive. They found 66-year-old Rickey Daniel, who died at the scene.

If you know anything about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.