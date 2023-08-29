Pay It Forward: Darryl Stubbs of Selma

by Ellis Eskew

It’s easy to see why Darryl Stubbs is a popular guy at the Selma-Dallas YMCA.

“They gather round. They come to him for friendship, not only with just the Y. He’s a good friendly person. He helps in the community, takes people on rides, cuts people’s yards for free. He does all this stuff,” said Stubbs’ nominator Gwen Lytle.

The staff says he is hard at work, always taking care of things.

“He makes sure when I do my class at 6:30 in the morning, he makes sure the water is right. He makes sure the temperature is right. He makes sure it is not cold. If it’s hot, it’ll be ready on time,” said Gail Blake.

But he does more than lend a hand. He’s also making a difference.

“To me he is a father figure. He goes out of his way. Anything you need help with he’s going to help you. Makes sure the members are safe inside the pool and everything. I saw with my own eyes. He’s a good man. I recommend him to be your friend,” said Devin Savage.

Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm surprised Stubbs with $333 for all he does to pay it forward.

“I’m totally surprised, but it is nice to know someone appreciates what I do around here. That is awesome. I had no idea this was ever going to happen to me,” said Stubbs.