Stronger storms this afternoon; Idalia moving north

by Riley Blackwell

MORE STORMS FOR TUESDAY: The stationary front remains overhead for our Tuesday and will contribute to the chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon but no organized severe weather is expected. Temperatures will also take a hit for Tuesday with most communities in the low 90s.

IDALIA: Hurricane Idalia (future major hurricane) is in the southern portions of the Gulf of Mexico hovering just below hurricane thresholds this morning. Idalia will likely become a hurricane this afternoon and could become a Major Hurricane by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The NHC track takes the center of circulation well east of our area but we could still have a few drier afternoons as Idalia taps into atmospheric moisture.

SLIGHT COOL DOWN: Once the front passes this afternoon, temperatures will take somewhat of a dive for the rest of the week. Temps may struggle to get out of the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday and will remain below average for the weekend.