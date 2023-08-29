Thousands in Montgomery for U.S. Air Force Technology Conference

by WAKA Action 8 News

Thousands of people are in Montgomery this week for the U.S. Air Force Technology Conference.

They are scattered throughout several areas, looking at vendor booths, but also taking part in cyber and IT breakout sessions and panel discussions.

The purpose is to understand various functions of the U.S. Dept. of Defense, the Air Force, Space Force, cyberspace and IT.

More than 150 vendors have signed up for the conference, which is happening downtown.

MORE INFORMATION FROM U.S. AIR FORCE