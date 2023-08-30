I-85 South reopened to two lanes

by WAKA Action 8 News

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation say two lanes of I-85 South are now open.

ALDOT says around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, crews completed emergency repairs to the South Perry Street overpass allowing two lanes on the interstate to open to traffic.

Crews worked overnight to install reinforcements to the bridge to stabilize and properly support it to make sure it is safe for travel under the structure.

The South Perry Street bridge remains closed at this time and ALDOT officials say it should not be used by pedestrians or vehicles until permanent repairs can be made.

Plans for permanent repairs are being finalized and more information will be provided as soon as available.

Officials closed the interstate Tuesday because of a wreck that happened early that morning. A tractor-trailer truck hauling lumber and three vehicles were involved. Investigators say the truck hit supports for the overpass at Perry Street, causing damage to the bridge. The truck burst into flames. No serious injuries were reported in the wreck.

Officials say motorists should be mindful of people and equipment as ALDOT crews and contractors are in the area continuing assessments and repairs.