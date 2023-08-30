Not as hot the rest of the week; Idalia nearing landfall

by Riley Blackwell

NOT AS HOT: As Hurricane Idalia nears landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, it will be drawing moisture out of the atmosphere in our area and that will make the next several days a little more comfortable. Highs across the area will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat indices hovering in the low 90s. These below average temperatures will be persisting through the weekend.

LOCAL IDALIA IMPACTS?: While the center of Idalia’s circulation will be well to our east, as it makes landfalls and weakens some the rain bands will start to expand some. This expansion of rain bands could bring some showers to our area this afternoon but rain chances still remain low, especially west of I-65. Winds could also be breezy at times between 10-20mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Once Idalia moves away, a cold front will be sweeping through the area and will keep our temperatures below average. Rain chances will be on the increase for Friday as a stationary front lifts to the north, but rain chances will diminish by the weekend.