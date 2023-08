by WAKA Action 8 News

A woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder in a man’s shooting death.

Montgomery police say 24-year-old Jayln Greene of Montgomery is being held without bond.

She is charged with killing 66-year-old Rickey Daniel of Montgomery. He was shot on Friday, August 25, in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive and died at the scene.

Police say there is no more information available to release.