Autauga County deputies receive life-saving equipment to better serve the public

by Teresa Lawson

Deputies in Autauga County are now better equipped to help save citizens in life or death situations where every moment counts. The Autauga County Sheriff’s department has received new life saving technology to help deputes work against the clock to help save lives.

Deputies have been trained to use AED’s, also known as Automated External Defibrillators, mobile rescue comprehensive trauma kits as well as new shields to assist in the event of an active shooter emergency. All to help them in servicing those in Autauga County.

AEDs give specific instruction to help the user save a life. And the mobile rescue kits give instruction with a wide range of trauma including lacerations, burns and cuts.

The Sheriff’s Department is often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency. Having AED machines in the vehicle that have the capability to restart an heartbeat as well as give instruction to tend to wounds, burns and lacerations is a big step in the right direction for the county.