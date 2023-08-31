More clouds with rain Friday, then less rain through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

Thursday was rather sunny and hot across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the low to mid 90s, near normal for the last day of August. Little rain formed in our area, save for a handful of showers in far south Alabama through the evening. A brief passing shower remains possible overnight, but most remain dry with increasing clouds.

Friday looks more cloudy with more rain and less heat. High temperatures may only reach the mid to upper 80s area-wide. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into Friday evening, but coverage and intensity goes down. Rain fades away Friday night, then rain coverage looks much lower for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Less rain means more heat, with high temperatures potentially in the mid 90s Sunday and Labor Day.

Summer heat likely continues through the end of next week, with highs in the mid 90s. The chance for rain stays very low through Friday.