Two teenagers charged with killing 16-year-old in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Two teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police Dept. spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman says two boys, 14 and 15 years old, are charged with reckless murder. Coleman says both of them are from Montgomery.

They were taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

As Action 8 News has reported, the 16-year-old was shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue and died on July 24.

Police have released no other details.