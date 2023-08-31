Two teens charged with capital murder in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Selma teens are arrested and charged with capital murder — following a shooting at a Selma convenience store.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says the shooting happened at around seven Monday night. He says officers were dispatched to the “On the Run” gas station and convenience store on Citizens Parkway. And when they arrived — they found a 46 year old man lying unresponsive — suffering from a gunshot wound. He says the man was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

“From there the officers talked to witnesses — gathered video. And a short time after they were able to make arrest on two subjects. And they were charged with capital murder,” said Fulford.

The names and mugshots of the suspects have not been released — due to their ages.

Fulford says the suspects are 17 and 14 years old.