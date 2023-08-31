What’s Happening: September 1-3

by WAKA Action 8 News

The start of September means the start of college football, and there’s plenty of that in the River Region this weekend!

ASU plays in the Labor Day Classic, while Tuskegee will take the field in the Red Tails Classic. Both of these marquee football games are in Montgomery. There is plenty of other entertainment, including HBCU celebration concerts, connected to the big games.

There is also Labor Day entertainment happening at the new Montgomery Whitewater outdoor recreation complex.

If you’re more interested in eating, don’t forget the Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Labor Day Barbecue, which is a huge Montgomery tradition.

For more on these events, watch the video above from Action 8 News’ Savanna Sabb!