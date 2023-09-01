ADVA announces 2023 campaign for Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness

by WAKA Action 8 News

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

In correlation with the month, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs kicked it off with the 2023 campaign for Operation We Remember.

Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that suicide knows no boundaries. The campaign includes partnering with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and colleges and universities around the state, who are displaying 143 American flags on their respective campuses during the month of September. The act is intended to honor and remember the 143 Veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2021.

A flag display is currently located in front of the Alabama Department of Archives and History and will remain through September 8. During the month, nearly 50 college campuses around the state will participate in Operation We Remember with displays on their respective campuses.

For more information on veterans suicide prevention, please visit vetsforhope.com.