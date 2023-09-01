Alabama Women’s Soccer ties Miami

Alabama Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The fifth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide tied Miami on Thursday Night 0-0.

Obviously, discouraged that we didn’t get the win. When we play these types of games, we’re expecting to come out with a win, but credit to Miami they made it hard. They put a lot of numbers in the box first half. I don’t know if they were credited with a shot in the first half. Second half, late in the game, I think they had a couple attempts, but anytime you get a team that just bunkers in and makes it difficult to break down, it’s hard to score goals. The majority of our goals (this season) were scored with teams that can open up and we’re able to get through them, but credit to Miami. Like I said, they packed it in and made it difficult for us,” says Head Coach Wes Hart.

Alabama returns to action on Sunday, September 3rd on the road against Samford.

(Information from Alabama Athletics)