As football season starts, ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems

by WAKA Action 8 News

ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems.

The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney.

Charter Spectrum is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other cities, including Montgomery and surrounding areas.

ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.

