LACEUP: Week One high school football highlights and scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week I Results
(Includes Thursday and Friday Results)
Class 7A
Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0
Austin 35, Decatur 3
Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46
Dothan 42, Percy Julian 6
Enterprise 17, Auburn 16
Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden City 27
IMG Academy at Thompson, canceled
Mary Montgomery 19, Charles Henderson 7
Oak Grove (GA) 28, Hoover 21
Opelika 36, Johnson-Abernathy-Graetz (JAG) 16
Spain Park 37, Briarwood Christian 6
Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0
Class 6A
Athens 35, Bob Jones 28
Center Point 22, Aliceville 14
Central-Tuscaloosa 38, Woodlawn 18
Chilton County 41, Jemison 21
Cullman 15, Jasper 13
Fort Payne 54, Etowah 27
Hartselle 35, Jackson-Olin 8
Helena 55, Buckhorn 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Pike Road 6
Lee-Huntsville 50, Madison County 26
Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28
Mountain Brook 18, James Clemens 13
Oxford 35, Huntsville 6
Parker 20, Ramsay 17
Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0
Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21
Shades Valley 42, Fairfield 19
Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 14, McGill-Toolen Catholic 6
Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
Class 5A
Arab 28, Brewer 23
Beauregard 47, Central, Coosa 0
Carroll 62, Dale County 30
Central, Clay County 30, Benjamin Russell 13
Douglas 48, DAR 17
Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23
Elmore County 62, Autaugaville 0
Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13
Guntersville 40, Lawrence County 7
John Carroll Catholic 43, Marbury 0
Moody 31, Sylacauga 17
Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20
Russellville 35, Deshler 13
Sardis 34, New Hope 14
Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15
Southside 37, Hokes Bluff 12
Wenonah 39, Midfield 0
Williamson 22, LeFlore 0
Class 4A
Bayside Academy 38. Pike Liberal Arts 6
Bibb County 33, Gordo 21
Bullock County 20, LaFayette 14
Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35
Cherokee County 26, Piedmont 7
Chipley IFL) 34, Geneva 13
Cleburne County 20, Northside 16
Dora 27, Oneonta 13
East Lawrence 20, Winston County 16
Escambia County 26, Northview (FL) 14
Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20
Hale County 44, Greensboro 0
Hanceville 29, West Point 15
Handley 55, Saint James 27
Jackson 35, Demopolis 7
Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 1
Montevallo 13, Shelby County 10
Montgomery Catholic 49, Alabama Christian 12
Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill Christian 22
Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14
West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0
Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14
Class 3A
Colbert County 49, Sheffield 28
Elkmont 64, Briindlee Mountain 0
Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6
Glencoe 24, Weaver 20
Lauderdale County 26, Rogers 13
Madison Academy 49, Randolph 20
Oakman 20, Cordova 9
Ohatchee 26, Walter Wellborn 7
Providence Christian 21, Ashford 0
Randolph County 41, Woodland 0
Southside-Selma 22, Selma 8
Straughn 20, Pike County 19
Sumter Central 18, R.C. Hatch 12
Susan Moore 33, West End 6
Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
Trinity Presbyterian 34, Montgomery Academy 7
Walton (FL) 45, Flomaton 21
W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
Class 2A
B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6
Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7
Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0
Falkville 49, Danville 12
Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26
Goshen 36, Zion Chapel 9
Hatton 26, Columbia 7
Highland Home 35, Ariton 7
Isabella 34, Maplesville 14
J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29
Lamar County 42, Phil Campbell 6
Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20
Pisgah 42, Lexington 27
Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0
Red Bay 54, Hamilton 27
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 31, Marengo 0
Tharptown 22, Phillips 15
Thorsby 22, Prattville Christian 14
Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6
Class 1A
Addison 50, Vina 0
Berry 50, Curry 13
Brantley 19, Houston County 13
Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0
Decatur Heritage 54, Carbon Hill 0
Elba 42, Kinston 7
Florala 48, Red Level 13
Hackleburg 24, Meek 8
Keith 48, Dallas County 20
Leroy 26, Clarke County 13
Lynn 54, Marion County 18
Millry 40, Linden 12
Pickens County 34, Brilliant 6
Ragland 13, Southeastern 6
Valley Head 56, Section 0
Victory Christian 24, Whitesburg Christian 6