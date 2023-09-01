Lady Trojans defeat Alabama A&M

Troy Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Women’s Soccer Team defeated Alabama A&M by a final score of 2-0 on Thursday Night at their home opener.

“Feels good. Tough game: a difficult team to break down but that was the game plan. We adjusted to a few things at halftime. Wells scored and absolute banger. What happens is the goal comes in the second half and they have to come out and then we just sit back. We do exercises called second-phase ball,” says Head Coach Stuart Gore.

The Lady Trojans return to action on Sunday, September 3rd at home against Alabama State.

(Information from Troy Athletics)