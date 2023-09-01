Orrville woman fatally injured in car crash in Dallas Co.
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Dallas County woman is killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Trooper Reginal King says 69 year old Lucy Lewis of Orrville was fatally injured when her SUV left the road — and hit a tree.
The accident happened on Highway 22 in Dallas County — about a mile east of Orrville.
King says Lewis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.