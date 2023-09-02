Davis throws 2 TD passes to Johnson to help Alabama State beat Southern 14-10

by WAKA Action 8 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Dematrius Davis’ two touchdown passes to Kisean Johnson, who caught nine passes for 103 yards, helped Alabama State beat Southern 14-10 Saturday.

Treqwan Thomas’ strip-sack of Southern’s Harold Blood was recovered by Roderick Daniels and the Hornets offense took possession deep in Jaguars territory. After an incomplete pass on first-and-10, Davis threw a short pass over the middle to Johnson for a 17-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 14-10 with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Southern’s offense crossed midfield just once the rest of the game, and that drive ended when Alabama State’s Stefon Young-Rolle recovered a fumble by Kedric Rhymes at the 42.

Blood was 17-of-34 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown — a 16-yarder to Rhymes that capped a 14-play, 77-yard opening drive — with two interceptions.

Johnson caught a screen pass and raced 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-7. Five minutes later, Joshu Griffin kicked a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put Southern (0-1, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) back in front.

Alabama State (1-0, 1-0) forced five Jaguars turnovers, including a turnover on downs, in the second half.

