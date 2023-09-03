Mainly dry and hot Labor day and all week long

by Ben Lang

Sunday was sunnier and hotter as a result. While high temperatures were mostly in the 80s Saturday, then were closer to or slightly above 90° Sunday. A handful of stray showers formed during the afternoon. They were brief and likely only amounted to a few raindrops. A few more showers appear possible Sunday evening, but Sunday night looks mainly dry after midnight. The sky remains partly cloudy on average with lows near 70°.

Labor day looks mainly dry with sunshine and hot afternoon temperatures. Highs range from the low mid 90s. The rest of the week looks mainly dry and hot too. Only stray to isolated daytime showers or storms appear possible through Friday. Afternoon temperatures may warm into the mid 90s in most locations each afternoon. Next weekend looks hot too, with low chances for rain.