Woman dead in early morning shooting in Selma

by WAKA Action 8 News

Selma police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers were called around 5:00 a.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Twenty-Foot Ave after being notified that a person had been shot.

While en route, officers locate a vehicle transporting the victim and escorted it to the hospital.

Officials say while at the hospital, they observed a 23-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was later pronounced dead.

Selma police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this homicide, please contact the Selma Police Department.