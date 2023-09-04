Auburn Soccer defeats American University

Auburn Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn Women’s Soccer Team shut out American University by a final score of 3-0 on Sunday. Scoring two of the Tiger’s three goals was freshman Olivia Woodson.

“I’ve been waiting, game-to-game, to put one in the back of the net,” Woodson said. “To finally get in there feels refreshing. I just wanted to give the team my all with whatever minutes I had on the field today.”

The Lady Tigers return to action on Thursday September 7th on the road at West Virginia.

(Information from Auburn Athletics)