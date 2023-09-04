MFR: No injuries in Labor Day duplex fire

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Fire & Rescue is investigating a duplex fire that happened early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 5:00 a.m. to the 2200 block of Plum Street on a possible structure fire.

Once they arrived, they found a residential duplex structure with light smoke visible showing.

Crews were able to gain entry into the residence to begin putting out the fire.

Fire officials say all of the occupants were standing outside of the home and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.