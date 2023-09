Milroe and Downs earn SEC weekly honors

Alabama Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Sophomore quarterback, Jalen Milroe and freshman defensive back, Caleb Downs both earned SEC weekly honors.

After totaling 258 yards of offense and five touchdowns through the air and on the ground Milroe earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week from the conference.

Downs earns Co-Freshman of the Week honors after he led the team with eight tackles.

(Information from Alabama Athletics)