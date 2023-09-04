Troy woman charged in husband’s death

by WAKA Action 8 News

Troy police have arrested a woman in the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday to a motor vehicle crash in the 600 block of Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found an older model pickup truck that had left the roadway and struck an embankment. The driver of the truck had been shot.

Firefighters with the Troy Fire Department helped remove the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Quinta Dionne Maddox, of Troy, from the vehicle. Maddox was later to Troy Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators located a crime scene at Maddox’s home nearby on Pine Street. An investigation revealed that Maddox and his wife, 41-year-old Tyiesha Renee Pollard, were involved in a domestic situation when Maddox was shot.

Pollard has been charged with murder and will be transported to the Pike County Jail.

Pollard will be held without bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing