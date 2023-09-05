19-year-old charged with capital murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

A 19-year-old has been charged with capital murder in a 15-year-old boy’s shooting death.

Montgomery police say Saquavion Denard of Montgomery is charged with killing the boy, who was also from Montgomery, on August 25. He was taken into custody today and is being held without bond.

As Action 8 News has reported, the shooting happened at about 10:10PM that night in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way, which is off Troy Highway. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Denard was also charged with two counts of first degree robbery that happened on September 4 at about 10:20PM, in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South.